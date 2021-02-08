Members of Parliament are concerned about the suspension of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) over claims of subverting government activities.

In a communication early last week, the President Yoweri Museveni said that the Ministry of Finance irregularly authorized DGF to be operated exclusively by a foreign mission without any representation from Uganda to oversee the function of its activities.

The President then directed that the activities of DGF be suspended and investigations be held.

However, while presenting a matter of national importance last Thursday, Kawempe North MP, Latif Sebaggala said that the move would deal a heavy blow to the efforts of DGF in fighting corruption and empowering communities around the country.

Sebaggala added that the President should do some due diligence and find out what DGF has been doing to support the communities and livelihoods of people instead of focusing on allegations of the Fund sabotaging the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“There are a number of non-governmental organisations that are being funded by DGF and so many Ugandans have been employed by these NGOs to execute their activities,” he added.

Sebaggala also said that the President should not blame DGF for NRM’s loss in the central region following claims that the Fund has been supporting activities located in the region.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa said that political parties including the NRM have been beneficiaries of funding from DGF through the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue; adding that, “the President’s move stifles his own party”.

Kumi Municipality MP, Silas Aogon said that government institutions like Parliament will be affected by the presidential directive which halts some of its activities.

“We have the Government Assurances Committee whose activities in the community are directly funded by the DGF; this puts the Committee’s activities in jeopardy” he said.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga directed the Prime Minister to present a statement to Parliament.

DGF is funded by seven of Uganda’s international development partners namely Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, United Kingdom, European Union and Sweden.

DGF funds activities of several non-governmental and governmental organisations centered on democracy and governance.