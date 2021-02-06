The Chief Political Commissar of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, has on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, handed over to Kampala city authorities, nine completed community projects done by the UPDF Engineers as part of the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary activities.

The projects which were received on their respective sites by the Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs Minister, Hon Betty Amongi, included aqua privy toilets at Makerere Kivulu and Kawala, spring wells at Kimbowa and Mirembe as well as drainage culverts. Other projects were drainage channels and culverts at Butabika and Mutungo. The UPDF Engineers further constructed temporary bridges at Naguru go down and Kawala that was also handed over.

Maj Gen Matsiko said these projects were proceeded by other support provided to the people of Kampala such as fumigation of thousands of households, provision of 34 bales of mosquito nets and the distribution of masks and sanitary pads.

He said: “The cooperate social responsibility actions undertaken in Kampala are part of the wider activities carried out countrywide by the UPDF units to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Force under the theme: Celebrating UPDF at 40: Fruits of a fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating the people’s security, stability and prosperity.”

Hon Amongi said the projects that were handed over are key in the basic livelihood of the people. “These projects address real life challenges facing the people living in the slummy areas of Kampala,” said Minister Amongi.

The Minister emphasized that the UPDF is a longtime and important partner of the people of Kampala in not only availing security that is a prerequisite for development but also in responding to critical needs of the people.

“We will not forget the important role of the UPDF in food distribution in Kampala as well their quick response teams that helped in evacuation of COVID-19 suspected cases within Kampala and indeed beyond. We are grateful to the UPDF and its well-focused leadership,” said Hon Amongi.

The host Resident City Commissioner, Mr Hussein Hood, who led the delegation to different construction sites in the city said his Office worked closely with the UPDF and the local leaders in the project identification based on the community needs.

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Dorothy Kisaka, said KCCA would maintain the facilities as well as ensure that scrupulous individuals do not personalize or monetarize the use the facilities.