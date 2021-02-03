Ten people have been confirmed dead in a road accident that happened last night at Kanyansi between Hiima and Rugendabala on the Kasese – Fortportal Road.

The Police together with the team from the Redcross Soceity responded to the scene immediately.

According to Rwenzori region Police Spokesperson Vicent Twesigye, the accident involved 5 vehicles; UAU 700U (Premo), UBF 968T (canter), UAU 457F (canter), UAY 793E and UAY 836Y (trailer).

“Ten people died on spot while 33 were seriously injured and rushed to Kilembe hospital and ST Paul Hospital in Kasese for treatment, 2 have since been referred to Mbarara Regional referral Hospital for more medical attention,” Twesigye said on Wednesday.

” The cause of the accident is still being investigated and more updates will be shared in due course.”