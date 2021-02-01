NBS TV has described Bobi Wine’s vote rigging conspiracy allegation against them as baseless and unfounded.

Bobi Wine real names Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on Sunday posted online a protest letter to NBS TV expressing his disappointment in the media house for siding with the ruling government to rig the recently concluded presidential elections.

In his letter to Next Media Services Chief Executive Officer Kin Kariisa, the former presidential candidate said NBS made biased election day reporting against him.

He says during its live coverage of the 14 January, 2021 election, the media house attributed to him false results, moreover from an unknown source which did not match with the relevant declaration of result forms.

“Throughout the broadcast, the station relayed altered results from presumed strongholds of Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, the purported winner of the elections, hence creating the false impression that I was losing to him ab irutio,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said in a 27th January letter to Kariisa.

“NBS lied to the nation that the results being relayed were coming from districts, some of which had not even finished tallying results by the time of the broadcast. Every sensible citizen could see that there was a deliberate ploy to create the impression that Gen Museveni was in an early lead, hence putting down the spirits of the citizens who braved the sun and rain to vote for change.”

Bobi Wine further noted that it was unfortunate that Kariisa used his station to conspire with the regime in order to defeat the will of the people of Uganda.

“You will recall that in many countries, corporations like yours have chosen to side with regies in power against the people in situations of great moral conflict. Whether they do it for material gain or other considerations, they never escape the consequences of their depravity. I hope you will reflect deeply on your actions and apologise to the people of Uganda,” the former Kyadondo East legislator warned Kariisa.

However in defence, NBS TV as a media house, they always have a purpose to serve Uganda first with objectivity and uphold professionalism through fair and balanced coverage.

“Via social media, our attention was drawn to a letter addressed to us dated 27th January, 2021 from Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alleging conspiracy and bias in the 2021 election reporting on our part. These allegations are baseless and unfounded,” Desire Derekford Mugumisa, the station’s Head of PR and communications said in a public notice dated 1st February, 2021.

“We have consistently provided equal opportunity to all political players irrespective of their inclinations. Because of this, we have continuously received similar sentiments from government, opposition and the general public alike, especially when its not in their favour.”