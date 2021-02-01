Former Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine through his lawyers Wameli and Company Advocates, is expected today Monday to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

“We expected the Kyagulanyi petition. Most of the general elections that have happened have had petitions. We are ready to receive the petitioners this morning,”Judiciary Spokesperson Solomon Muyita said.

Recently, Bobi Wine described the presidential election of January 14 as “a mockery of democracy”.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader came second in the race against incumbent President Museveni, who won a sixth term with an outright majority.

In a Facebook address to Ugandans following his defeat, Bobi Wine said he has since the 17th of January 2021 been advised that NUP goes to court to contest the election results while other well wishers have advised against the move.

“A number of well wishers have since the 17th of January been telling us to go to court, while others do not support it. Those against court say we would be giving Museveni another term. We are still consulting stakeholders and we will, in a few days, inform you of our decision,” he said.

“We defeated them and we we were supposed to be announced as winners but they announced fake results which are not totally related to what happened.”

Bobi Wine also called on Ugandans to use “non-violent legal means to remove Museveni”.

“This is an insult to all Ugandans who have fought for freedom. We reject these fake results, and we refuse to acknowledge Museveni as the winner. Resisting tyranny in Uganda is now our duty. We must rise peacefully.We are a non-violent group. Studies show that non-violent revolutions have been more effective in removing dictatorships,” he said.