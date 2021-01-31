By Steven Kintu

Government has warned Ugandans against participating in any planned protest.

The Minister of ICT, Judith Nabakooba, has in a statement issued on Sunday 31st January, said that Government has received information about plans to cause chaos between the 3rd and 7th of February 2021.

“They are moving around spreading harmful propaganda that the country will shut down during those days,” Nabakooba said.

“They are intimidating taxi drivers and the public against being on the road and places of work during those days. I call upon anyone to disassociate themselves from this evil plan.”

The Minister however assured citizens that Uganda is safe and security will work fast to arrest anyone planning to create chaos.