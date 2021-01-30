The National Resistance Movement party Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has said that the party flag bearers for parliamentary positions performed very well in the recent concluded elections compared to the independents that rejected the NRM primary outcomes.

Addressing the media at the party Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala on Friday, Dr Odoi noted, “Synoptic analysis indicates that a total of 2,171 NRM members participated in NRM primaries for parliamentary positions. Of these, 501 claimed that the primaries were not free and fair and therefore chose to stand as independents in the general elections. Of the 501 independent candidates, only 25 candidates (8.5%) have won in constituencies and only 17 candidates for woman MP in districts. With only 42 candidates out of 501 who ran as independents.”

As a mass and popular party, he said, NRM has performed exceedingly well in this election. Adding that statistics indicate out of a total of 515 parliamentary seats, the NRM won 331 seats, indicating 64% which is majority for NRM to run the house because it has the quorum.

Odoi congratulates Museveni upon victory

On a special note, the Commission congratulated NRM party presidential flag bearer Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for being entrusted with the country’s top job once again and yet another term in office which will enable the party to secure the future of Ugandans.

The final tally of results for the 2021 gave president Yoweri Museveni 6,042,898 votes translating into 58.38% against his closet challenger, Mr. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu who polled 3,631,437 (35.08%) with the rest of the candidates sharing the remaining 6.54% amongst themselves.

“On 28th January 2021, the National Electoral Commission, the body charged with the country’s elections released the final tally of results for the presidential election for the 2021-2026 electoral term. As the NRM’s body in charge of party’s internal elections, we are happy to announce that as per the release, our party flag bearer, General Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta got 58.38% against his closet challenger, Mr. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu who polled 35.08%. This is quite an impressive victory for the party,” Odoi said.

He however said that the Commission is still compiling data on all parliamentary and Local Government councils and will issue a detailed report in due course.