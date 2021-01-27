President Yoweri Museveni has asked all institutions of higher learning in Uganda to wait for more three months before reopening for non-finalist classes.

This has been revealed by Prof Mary J. N okwakol, the Executive Director of National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

In a letter dated 27, January, 2021, Prof Okwakol told all Vice Chancellors and Principals of Higher Education Institutions that NCHE was in receipt of a communication from President Museveni through the First Lady also Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni informing them to continue studying oline using ODel system for atleast three months to enable government find a lasting solution.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to inform you of the current position of government and to encourage you to utilize the ODel system. All institutions that have not embraced the ODel system are encouraged to do so,”Prof Okwakol noted.

Schools were closed on March 20 last year following the outbreak of Covid-19. Several measures were then instituted including the lockdown to control further spread. But in June, government started easing the lockdown, later allowing candidate classes to report only if their institutions could implement a two-metre social distance between learners, among other standard operating procedures.