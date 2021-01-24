By Steven Kintu

The Family of Owobusobozi Bisaka and members of the Faith of Unity have finally confirmed the death of the self proclaimed ‘god’.

Bisaka’s death was made publicly known last week, but it was officially announced last evening by the family members through the Head of communications in the faith, Omukwenda Turyamureba.

The family of Owobusobozi Bisaka and the entire faith of Unity healing City-Kapyeemi Uganda-Africa inform all followers of the faith of Unity, government officials and members of the public both within and outside Uganda about the death of the leader of Faith of Unity. Other burial arrangements will be communicated to you later,” Turyamureba said in a statement.

Turyamureba, however didn’t give further details but confirmed that the body of Bisaka is expected at the faith’s headquarters in Kapyeemi village, Muhorro town council in Kagadi district from Kampala, today.

He also did not mention when and how the late Bisaka will be laid to rest.

It was however said that Bisaka died of COVID-19.