Former presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu has asked Ugandans to remain focused as they move to liberate their country.

While appreciating Ugandans who took part in last week’s general elections, Muntu, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) said that it was now becoming more apparent with every passing day that the recent elections were deeply flawed and rife with irregularities.

“From ballot stuffing to voter intimidation, it simply is impossible for anyone with an ounce of honour to claim the results were credible. Far from resolving our problems, these elections plunged us further into crisis. As a party, our flagbearers experienced several challenges. However, whichever way one slices it and even when adjusted for the true results, it’s clear we did not perform as we had hoped,” Muntu said in a statement on Saturday.

He further asked his ANT party members that despite losing out in Parliament and presidential elections, they should not give up since the struggle is still on.

“I was particularly moved by the many Ugandans that supported our policy platform not only by financially and logistically but also with their vote. While we may not have garnered the number of votes we were hoping for, we are also cognisant of the fact that we are not the only ones that were affected by the highly irregular actions of the state. We, therefore, support all efforts to legally and lawfully contest these results,” he added.

As a way of ensuring that his party stay on the course of those yearning to see the change in Uganda, he said that ANT leadership is going to engage in a series of discussions both internally and with sister Political parties with whom it has working relationships and their primary aim will be to further the cause of change that most Ugandans seek.

“We went into these elections well aware that the change we seek will not be easy to attain. We are not only up against a regime that has entrenched its hold on Ugandans for over thirty years, but also a political culture as old as our nation. The work to be done is immense but not insurmountable,” said Muntu.

“We may have lost a battle, but the war continues. Until the day all Ugandans can say, we have at our helm, a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Before then, we persist. For to do otherwise is to die while we still breathe.”

In the presidential elections held last week, Gen Muntu was in the fourth position with 65,334 votes which is 0.65 per cent behind Patrick Oboi Amuriat from Forum for Democratic Change who had 323,536 votes (3.24 per cent).

His party also failed to get a single MP to the 11th Parliament.