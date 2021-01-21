‪Erias Lukwago will be the Lord Mayor for Kampala City for the next five years after beating his closest challenger from National Unity Platform- Nabilah Naggayi Sempala. ‬

Lukwago on Forum for Democratic Change ticket, garnered 194,592 votes while Nabilah got 60,082 votes. Others in the race were NRM’s Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee who got 23,288 whereas singer Joseph Mayanja (Jose Chameleone) walked away with 12,212 votes.

“What a historic moment!. Praise be to the Almighty. THANK YOU KAMPALA!. The Statement is unequivocally loud and clear: OMULOODI WAALI. Our love is etched in stone. Asante sana. Mungu awabarik,” Lukwago said in a Facebook post last night.

Meanwhile, after casting her vote on Wednesday, Nabilah claimed voter fraud from Lukwago’s camp and accused a number of politicians for failing her Lord Mayor’s ambitions.

“There is malpractice already, I have just heard at Christ the King civic centre the army has cordoned off the area, we are not saying that it is free and fair, we will assess the day’s election and it unfolds and ends,” she said.

