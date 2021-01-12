Presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe has claimed that President Yoweri Museveni is the worst top leader Uganda has ever had.

The only female presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections said that there is no difference between the past dictatorial regimes and that of President Museveni. She added that Uganda needs change in leadership after 34 years and she believes she’s the right person for the biggest office in Uganda.

Kalembe said the country’s healthcare, education, infrastructure are almost dead because Gen Museveni is behaving like his predecessors.

“He said his first act of kindness and love for this country was to go to the bush and fight for our freedom, the Ugandans. At that time, I was six years old. My opinion would have been that the next best act of kindness is to hand over power peacefully,” she said.

“We are widows taking care of children singlehandedly. Our children go to school but we are not able to do more to better their future. So I appeal to all women in Uganda, this is our moment. We have a female speaker, let the president be a woman also,” Kalembe added.