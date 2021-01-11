By Steven Kintu

Police in Mbale are hunting for suspected thugs who broke into the offices of National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA), in the district in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police said the thugs made away with four computers and one Canon camera.

Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Titika said the incident was reported by Nkaja Nathan, the Mbale NIRA Registrar.

Taitika said that investigations are underway, under reference CRB 40/2021 of office break-in and theft.