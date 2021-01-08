President Yoweri Museveni has said it is high times Ugandans overwhelmingly vote for the NRM party as a payback for the development that the country has achieved in the last 35 years since 1986.

“We now have Jinja, Karuma, Pabbo, Masindi, Pakwach, Laropi and Paraa bridges across the Nile that we have constructed. I think it is wise and visionary for Ugandans to ensure they support NRM for doing what had defeated many governments here,” Museveni said while commissioning the new Isimba public bridge.

According to the President, in the past it would take one more than 90kms from Kayunga to Kamuli and then Jinja but noted the distance has been greatly reduced because of the new bridge.

“I am happy to commission this bridge considering how crucial it is to the people of this area. I must thank the Ugandan engineers who have showed that we can also do things on our own,” Mr Museveni said.

The President also applauded the Chinese government for the friendship, support and loan that was extended to Uganda for the construction of the Isimba dam, power line and the new bridge.

He noted that this shows the existing friendship between the two countries that he said will continue to flourish.

The Kamuli district Woman Member of Parliament, also Speaker of Parliament, Hon.Rebecca Kadaga said the new bridge is a New Year gift to the people of Busoga from government.

“You commissioned the Sigulu ferry towards Christmas and now this new bridge is our New Year gift. It will serve not only Kayunga but the entire Busoga region. We thank President Museveni for the visionary plan to have this bridge,”Kadaga said.

The Isimba public bridge is part of the Shs2.1 trillion 183MW Isimba Hydro Power Plant and Isimba-Bujagali Interconnection Project constructed using a loan from the China Export-Import Bank that funded 85% and the Uganda government contributed 15%.

The bridge project comprises 2 bridges connected by Koova Island along the Victoria Nile connecting Kayunga and Kamuli Districts.

The first bridge traverses from the left bank on Kayunga side to Koova Island and is 433m long whereas the second one traversing from Koova Island to the right bank on Kamuli side is 457.25m Long.