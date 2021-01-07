The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Adolf Mwesige has implored Ugandans to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the impending general elections without compromising peace and security of Uganda.

The minister urged the public to respect the outcome of the coming election while noting that the National Resistence Army (NRA)/Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) fought for all Ugandans to freely exercise their right to vote and enjoy the outcome of the vote.

“We can disagree on the candidates to vote for; we can disagree on party manifesto programs; but we should all agree on the common good which is peace and stability, “Mwesige said at the thanksgiving dinner to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary, at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya.

Mwesige further said that UPDF is now a professional army with a robust human and technological capacity to defend the territorial integrity of Uganda. He thanked the president of Uganda, His Excellency Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for building a professional army that has secured the lives and properties of Ugandans and has also assisted the fraternal countries like Somalia in peacekeeping operations.

He also called upon Ugandans to pray for their brothers and sisters in the UPDF, maintain peace and also respect the laws of the country.

The Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwiine said that forty years are years of sacrifices and great victories and thanked the citizens of Uganda for their support towards the UPDF since they are the base and foundation of the forces. He emphatically said that there are great things God has done including keeping us alive to this year for a purpose, amidst the various challenges that wreaked havoc in 2020 like emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, locusts, floods among others.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General David Muhoozi while emphasizing the importance of prayer in the daily lives of UPDF personnel on their courses of duty, said that all that the UPDF is, has achieved and aspires to achieve can only be through the grace of God.

While addressing the guests at the thanksgiving, General Muhoozi noted that, “we celebrate and rejoice about the strides and achievements made in the last 40 years and aspire for greater heights; we also aspire for greater heights in our mission of securing this great country, its people and their way of life.”

The guest preacher at the thanksgiving, Pastor Laban Jumba whose preaching was drawn from the book Judges reminded UPDF personnel about the uniqueness and nature of their job, saying that God gave them a very difficult job, which is to defend and protect the nation.

He said that from the past 40 years, there are lessons that need to be shared with the next generation, and called for a stronger relationship between religious leaders and security forces.

The thanksgiving dinner was attended by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Ms Rosette Byengoma, PS Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwiine, UPDF Members of Parliament and General Officers, Religious leaders, Media managers and members from corporate entities.