Youth subscribing to the ruling NRM party yesterday launched a village based mobilization campaign strategy that will see the young party members converse coted for the NRM Presidential candidate ahead of the January 14th presidential polls.

Launching the mobilization strategy at the NRM headquarters in Kampala, the National chairman NRM Youth League, Mr Gaddafi Nassur, said that mobilization is going to be village-based to curb the spread of COVID-19. He explained that NRM youth are not allowed to mobilize in villages where they don’t reside.

“Due to the danger posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mobilization is going to be a village based campaign because we believe, people in the villages will be able to mobilize their fellow villagers. We caution our young people not to crossover from one village to another. We want you to be in your own village. Go and mobilize because the NRM is a party grounded at all villages, ” Nassur said.

Jacob Eyeru the National Chairman of NRM National Youth council said the NRM message for young people from the NRM manifesto has been condensed in a booklet that will be taken to every village in this country for purposes of clarifying to young people what NRM has promised to do for them in the next five years.

Eyeru said that mobilization will be smoothly conducted because the party already has a huge number of members at the village level.

“We are going to every village to do a peer-to-peer based mobilization strategy. In every village in this country, the NRM is the only party that fielded nine flag bearers in the village youth council elections, that has five youth league executive members and had nine flag bearers for the outgoing youth council. So, in every village in this country the NRM already has 23 youth members, ” he said, adding that the 23 youth will lead the mobilization of their fellow youth in the villages.

The challenges faced by youth in this country, he pointed out, are appreciated by NRM leadership and added that this constituted the drafting of the NRM Manifesto.

“This NRM manifesto had the input of multiple players and it pivoted itself mainly on jobs and wealth creation which is targeting the majority of the youth population in this country. The biggest problem of unemployment among uh youths is addressed by the NRM manifesto, ” he said.

Since many youth in Uganda have never witnessed any war, Eyeru said young people at village level will be sensitised on how to maintain peace.