Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba has called on his constituents to embrace the consumption of fruits as one of the measures to supplement the efforts aimed at the prevention of COVID-19.

The legislator who was holding scientific meetings with his agents in Rwene Parish in Buhara sub county revealed that while the locals observe social distance, put on face masks, it is very important for them to also ensure that they boost their immunity through consumption of fruits and vegetables to enable them boost immunity as a way of defeating the virus.

Niwagaba revealed that Covid-19 is real and urged locals to desist from the habit of taking it for granted saying that it has not only hurt the economies in the world but also claimed precious lives.

He further urged locals to continue to engage in food production saying that this will enable them to get food for home consumption and for sale.

Niwagaba who received gifts from the farmers in the area which included fresh peas, beans, pineaples,pumpkins among other revealed that food stability is very vital for families and reduces the pressure on the family’s savings since most of the items that would have otherwise been bought are produced at home.

Speaking during the same meetings held at Kabahesi, Nyabisika,Buhoro and Rwene Trading enter,Kabale district vice chairperson Bridget Tumwesigye Asinga who also doubles as the NRM flagbearer for Kyanamira sub county LC V women councillorship revealed that the NRM flag bearers in the constituency are concerned on electing a leader who will work for the interests of the people and not the flag bearers of a particular party.

Niwagaba is contesting to retain the Ndorwa East parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

He was accompanied by Elison Twinamastiko the Maziba sub county LC V Ccouncillor, Pius Rwakimari the councilor for Kyanamira sub county, Danstan Muhereza the NRM chairperson for Kaharo sub county, local leaders of Buhara sub county among others.