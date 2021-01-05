The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has requested government to release all Ugandans that have been arrested by security agents during campaigns before next week’s general elections.

Mayiga who passed his massage through his official Facebook page on Monday,said that Ugandans held incommunicado must be brought in court to face their charges or else let them be set free and go home while those with wounds must be taken in the hospital for treatment.

He stressed out that killings, arresting people with no clear explanation by state agents, and violent actions by either side will not bring peace in Uganda but instability. He also asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to organize an election that will leave Uganda more peaceful.

Mayiga’s call comes at a time when several people especially those supporting candidates on the opposition side are rotting in different prisons without being presented before the court.

One of the most recent example is the detention of more than 100 National Unity Platform supporters who were arrested last year in Kalangala while on the campaign trail of their presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Fortunately, on Monday, most of them appeared before Masaka Court and they were granted bail. However, four of them including Eddie Mutwe, Kafuko Stanley and Kampala Lookman were further remanded to Prison until 19th January 2021 after they were read an additional 6 charges related to alleged destruction of police property and assault of police officers, among others.