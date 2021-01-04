Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Col Kizza Besigye has said First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi should be in prison over his partisan and tribalistic twitter rants.

Appearing on NBS TV’s morning breeze show on Monday, Besigye said it was treacherous of Gen Muhoozi as a senior military officer to involve himself in cheap twitter feud by intimidating and attacking those who are critical to his father’s establishment.

That son of Mr Museveni should be in prison by now because of the tweets he has been pushing out on his personal handle, he should be in prison for them. They are his personal published views while holding that office of that kind of responsibility. That office is a public office. All those tweets about the Banyankore, those tweets that some should not be this, those tweets of who can access power and those who cannot. Things like that are treasonable but you know nothing can actually happen to him because what he says is in defence of their power,” the four time presidential candidate asserted.

Of late, Gen Muhoozi has been using social media to reach out to Uganda’s youngest constituency attracting admiration and controversy in equal measure. He has used twitter to praise the heroic exploits of his kin and kith, to chest thump about his military accomplishments and reminding those intending to destabilize Uganda’s peace that military might of UPDF will come full throttle at any slightest provocation.

And few days ago, the Commander of Special Forces Command has been trending on Twitter when he aimed a jab at Uganda’s Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“Oh dear! Kabobi kangye! Why is he dressed in red from neck to toe? Trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training. Someone tell this young brother of mine that we are going to beat him very badly in the polls,” Muhoozi tweeted.

He further noted,”Ngu ‘Musinguzi’? Mbwenu ogu akasingura ki? (I hear Musinguzi (he who wins), now what did he win?) This is an insult not only against Banyankore but against all the tribes in Western Uganda.”

However, hours later Muhoozi deleted the tweets.

Following his action,Kyagulanyi said the First Son decided to pull down his statements after waking up from a drunken stupor.

The Kyadondo East legislator also condemned Muhoozi for being tribalistic when he said that it was an insult for Bobi Wine to be called Musinguzi, a Runyankore name.

“Tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Dictator Museveni’s son! Museveni gifted him with rank of Lieutenant General! I guess he deleted the tweets after waking up from a drunken stupor! I have seen most Ugandans mock and laugh at him, but fellow citizens, it should worry us this is the group with guns in charge of our country’s security! True to their tribalism, he says it’s an insult for me to be called Musinguzi a Runyankole name! The real insult to our nation is that such a person wears our national uniform! It is such an embarrassment to the decent, professional men and women in uniform who work hard to keep our nation safe,” the musician turned politician said in a Facebook post last Thursday.

He also warned Muhoozi that that few criminals they arm to murder Ugandans will not save him and his father President Yoweri Museveni when their time to go comes.

“My message to him? The few criminals you arm to murder and torture citizens will not be able to save you and your father when the citizens rise up to defend themselves!”