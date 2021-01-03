First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has continued to attack presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as their verbal war takes a new twist.

A few days ago, Bobi Wine accused the Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) of being tribalistic. This was after Muhoozi claiming that the former did not deserve to be called ‘Musinguzi’ a kinyankore name because he had done nothing to achieve it. He also noted that by calling Bobi Wine ‘Musinguzi’, it was an insult to Banyankore and all all tribes in Western Uganda.

“Oh dear! Kabobi kangye! Why is he dressed in red from neck to toe? Trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training. Someone tell this young brother of mine that we are going to beat him very badly in the polls,” Muhoozi tweeted.

He further noted,”Ngu ‘Musinguzi’? Mbwenu ogu akasingura ki? (I hear Musinguzi (he who wins), now what did he win?) This is an insult not only against Banyankore but against all the tribes in Western Uganda.”

Muhoozi later deleted the tweets.

However, in response the Kyadondo East legislator said the Banyankore did not just give him the name ‘Musinguzi’ but they did so because they gave him their daughter (Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi) which automatically made him their son.

“One more thing, the Banyankore did not just give me the name Musinguzi! They gave me their daughter, my wife, and that means I am their son. They are not as hateful and as tribalistic as you are. Stop misrepresenting my in-laws!”

Now in the latest attack to the presidential candidate, Gen Muhoozi says he was never consulted when the ‘Banyankore’ gave him their daughter which according to him (Muhoozi) Bobi Wine is not an in-law to the western Uganda tribe.

“This is a completely impossible act! I’m a Munyankore, born and bred but I was never consulted when the ‘Banyankore’ gave you their daughter. It seems you don’t know the Banyankore and their customs.”