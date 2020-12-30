By Steven Kintu

Boxing lovers have mourned Isaac Zebra Ssenyange who was gunned down on Wednesday morning.

The boxer, also a coach, was murdered in cold blood 400 metres away from his home in Bwaise.

The body of the late Ssenyange was taken to the National Council of Sports offices in Lugogo, for public viewing.

The president of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission Salim Uhuru was among the mourners. He described the late Zebra as a strong pillar who had contributed massively to boxing in Uganda.

He has asked government to investigate his murder and dispense to the grieved family and friends.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire earlier confirmed that thorough investigations regarding the late’s murder are being conducted.

The late Zebra Ssenyange was a national team captain until 2012 when he joined professional boxing.

He founded Zebra Boxing Club of Bwaise, and coached Lukanga Boxing Club.

At the time of his death, Ssenyange was the manager in charge of general duties at the Uganda Boxing Federation.