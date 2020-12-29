By Steven Kintu

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has commended Ugandan soldiers for their outstanding role in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

Soldiers from Battle Group 28, under AMISOM were awarded medals and certificates at the ceremony on Monday presided over by the AMISOM Force Commander. Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya and attended by the new Ugandan Contingent Commander Brig. Gen. Don William Nabasa.

The group under the command of Col. Wilberforce Sserunkuma, will rotate out of the mission, having completed their tour of duty, and will be replaced by Battle Group 31, commanded by Col. Francis Aragmoi.

“I want to thank the Battle Group 28 Commander and his staff, and the troops of the whole battlegroup for a job well done in operational activities, and in fighting COVID-19,” Lt. Gen. Ndegeya said.

The Gen. praised the soldiers, who have concluded their tour of duty in Somalia for their gallantry, leading to the capture of several key bridge towns, such as Awdhegle and Janaale in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, from the militant group Al-Shabaab, and winning the hearts and minds of the local communities by implementing Quick Impact Projects.

Brig. Gen. Nabasa also presided over a handover ceremony in which Col. Sserunkuma handed over instruments of power to Col. Aragamoi.