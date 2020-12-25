President Yoweri Museveni’s Senior Press Secretary Don Wanyama has told the US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown to stay away from the East African country’s affairs.

It all started when Natalie condemned the arrest and detention of human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. Opiyo who was charged with money laundering on Thursday by the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, was remanded to police custody till 28th December, 2020.

Following the development, Natalie tweeted, “Disappointed to learn that the only decision taken today wrt to the charges against @NickOpiyo was to remand his case to another court and to continue to detain him. #JusticeDelayedIsJusticeDenied.”

In response, Wanyama told the Ambassador to just appreciate her host country’s systems as well as respect its democratic processes.

“Please take time to appreciate*your host country’s systems. There’s nothing like “remand case to another court”. Importantly, respect our processes. Imagine if all our views on President Trump’s pardon of Stones, Manafort & Kushner counted!” Wanyama said.