Museveni: Uganda is now an African giant, it doesn’t need UN to defend itself

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM presidential flag bearer on Friday kicked off his scientific campaigns in Bunyoro sub-region.

The President who was meeting NRM party and youth leaders from Kibaale, Kagadi and Kakumiro districts told them that Uganda has risen from ruins to build capacity to deal with its own problems.

“Uganda is one of the few countries in Africa that can ably defend itself. Others have to turn to United Nations for protection. How can you bring United Nations here as if we cant defend ourselves,” Museveni told the leaders.

The NRM presidential candidate noted that the wise decisions have enabled Uganda not only attract foreign investors but also raise taxes to finance its own projects.

Speaking to youth leaders, the President urged the group to always aim at being change agents in their communities so they can make a difference.

“I want to emphasize attitude change. You, the literate people should help the illiterates in the villages to change their attitude towards wealth creation. Educate them on the four acre model farming.”

Museveni, however, warned leaders against giving money to the population as an enticement to have them voted into power.

He explained that this is a bad practice that could backfire in future.

“I don’t want you to see you promote mercenarism in politics. The citizens should know that politics is for the benefit of everyone. They should know that they are co-fighters with us the leaders. It should be as if you are employing them to support you go into leadership. Don’t encourage giving money to voters,”he said.

The NRM presidential flag bearer however asked the party leaders to be preachers, explaining the party’s ideology to the voters to assist them in making wise decisions in the forthcoming election.

The President was later given a drum, spear and shield by the leaders from Bunyoro to ask him to take charge in leading and defending the country against enemies.