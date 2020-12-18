Where does this statement come from? Why now? Who says it and under what context?

With due respect to our leaders at whatever level, whether elected or appointed. Its important to remain above suspicion in the way we conduct or make certain statements.

I have read about great leaders on the continent in politics / religion / business /education/science and art field and these have been a source of admiration/inspiration in my life.

I have not met them physically but i respect their contribution to humanity.

We are living in a challenging time in Uganda, where credibility/conscience stopped being a key a tribute for leadership at all levels. Its a generation of “Nfunilawa” where is my catch, as long as that is sorted, the rest dont matter.

Someone builds a huge house in just 3 years of working and society will call him or her sharp or smart. We have tycoons cruising around V8 Cars with body guards without knowing their formal source of wealth.

We have buildings in every corner of the city, and when you ask the owner is 29 years old, and others inspect them at 1am when every one is asleep.

So whats my point, society has changed a lot that there is no more cause worth dieing for, so to speak yet, when you look at the injustice in our country, you decide either to accept the situation and be slave or say something may be someone can listen to it act to change or ignore.

I expected Bishop Stephen Kazimba to call for restraint of those in power to act with dignity and stop beating/shooting people. Like the young lady currently bedridden with a bullet in her spinal code . She wasn’t part of the rioters, no one has apologized or sought for fundrising to have her taken abroad for treatment if our health system here can’t manage her condition.

If you cant come out to speak then,just know time will come when all religious leaders are just leading themselves.

You don’t die for a politicians but your own to liberate ourselves from the masters of grand theft and taxing us even just accessing internet but without showing where the money is being spent in trillions.