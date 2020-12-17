President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni, the NRM presidential flag bearer has today, 17, December,2020 wound up his scientific campaigns in Rwenzori sub-region.

The President who started his campaign leg in the sub-region with commissioning of the Kyenjojo- Fort Portal roads, also addressed several scientific meetings with NRM and youth leaders from the various districts making up the region.

Speaking to the party leaders from Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts at Bundibugyo Boma grounds in Bundibugyo town council o Thursday, Mr Museveni said because of the careful but wise decisions made by the NRM, the country has made great strides in terms of development.

The President who chose to speak Rutooro dialect noted that because of the prevailing peace, foreigners were lured into investing in the country and this has not only created jobs but also boosting the tax revenue.

“Those who want to protest will cause fear among people thinking the situation will deteriorate. The foreign investors will run away.

Those people drive on our roads and smoke on our electricity not knowing where all these developments came from .The good thing is that this country has leaders to streamline work,”Museveni said.

He however asked the leaders to help him deal with the issue of proper budgeting to ensure Parliament puts more money in wealth creation programs like Emyooga, youth livelihood fund and women fund.

“NRM has prepared food and now is the time for serving. We need to strengthen the issue of proper budgeting but also stop corruption,” he said.

The NRM presidential candidate didn’t finish his speech to the party leaders from Bundibugyo and Ntoroko without reminding them of always fronting people’s needs instead of their tribes and religions.

Speaking to the NRM youth leaders from the two districts whom he met separately, the President to always focus on being change agents in their own areas.

“Many people come into politics to be voted for but not to work for people’s needs. My job is not to carry you but to show you the way. Don’t go into politics to get payment but improve the social-economic welfare of the people. This way, God will reward you heavily,” he said.