The Alliance for National Transformation Presidential flag bearer Gen Mugisha Muntu has asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa to use the former cadres of ruling party-NRM as good examples instead of attacking them.

On his campaign trails the NRM presidential flag bearer has been attacking his rivals branding them greedy and useless people in the opposition who have nothing to offer as far as the development of Uganda is concerned.

While campaigning to selected party leaders from Kanungu and Rukungiri districts at Rukungiri municipal Stadium on Monday, the President said he was not ready to hand over power to former presidential aspirant Colonel, Dr. Kiiza Besigye nor to Muntu and independent Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde because they are useless.

“Ugandans and people of Rukungiri here, I want to open a case before you against Besigye, Muntu and Tumukunde because I’m angry at them. Really, am not looking for anything in politics, they only say he [Museveni] should go but I remain silent because they want me to violate laws like Moses in the Bible. They only say he should go, do you think I have nowhere to go? They have done nothing when am here. I push you like a wheelbarrow. I leave Uganda in your hands yet I have already realized that you’re nothing? No. I cannot. Let me remain here, other useful people may come up and I give Uganda to them,” said Museveni.

Museveni also wondered why they insist on telling him to go yet they are well aware that he has where to go. Museveni said that his being in politics is not aimed at achieving personal interests as the trio alleges.

Responding to Museveni on Tuesday, Gen Muntu said, “How does Mr Museveni measure failure, my piece of advice to Museveni is to use us as examples highlighting that even though we don’t agree on some issues, they have remained royal on the issues that took us in the bush.”