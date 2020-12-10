State Minister for Privatization and Investment Evelyn Anite has reported her nemesis Dr Charles Ayume to President Yoweri Museveni following Bobi Wine’s endorsement to the latter for the Koboko Municipality Parliamentary seat.

“Explaining to Mzee that the new NRM gateway to koboko is in bed with Bobi Wine & that we need to quickly change the mobilization strategy in the area,” Anite said in a Facebook statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flag bearer Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi asked the people of Koboko Municipality to vote for Dr Ayume, who is standing on National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ticket.

Bobi Wine said despite the fact that Dr. Ayume belongs to the ruling NRM, he is a young man who has suffered the same challenges at the hands of Museveni’s regime like all the youth in the country.

The Kyadondo East MP added that his government is ready to work with Ayume and other young legislators from the political divide to address the challenges of suppression and poverty, which have hit the youth hardest.

“I have studied and watched Dr Charles Ayume so much. I tell the people of Koboko to vote for him,” Bobi Wine said while campaigning in Koboko District.

Dr Ayume trounced Anite in NRM primaries that took place in September this year.

After losing the election, Anite said in her conceding message, ” All is well, we put up a good fight but we have lost.”

However, the Koboko Municipality legislator complained that Ayume was backed by Bobi Wine’s NUP and that most of the people who voted for him in the primaries belonged to the Kamwokya based outfit.

Asked if she would stand as an independent in the 2021 general elections, Anite said she can’t waste her time because she was not desperate.

“I can’t go for desperate measures. I can only point out the malpractice. For example how do you prepare a voter’s register on voting day? These elections should have been postponed. If the right thing was done, I would have won,”she said.