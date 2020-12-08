The United States of America Mission in Uganda has expressed interest to take part in observing the 2021 general elections.

On Tuesday the US embassy through its communication department headed by Mark C. Toner applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to allow them also to be part of the diplomatic team that is to observe the electoral process until the end.

Toner added that US to show interest in observing Uganda’s elections does not mean that it is supporting a certain candidate but it’s just going to be an observer.

“The US embassy to Uganda is developing plans to have embassy staff conducting diplomatic observation of Uganda’s general elections on January 14th 2021 as we have done in the previous elections of Uganda. United States government does not take the side of any candidate or party and the United States supports the democratic process itself,” Toner said.

He added that the US’s interest to take part in observing the coming elections is to show their interest in promoting democracy in Uganda.

“The purpose of this diplomatic observation is to demonstrate US interest in free, fair, peaceful and inclusive electoral processes. Our diplomatic observers are not participants or advisers in any of the electoral processes but they are to observe the conduct of the elections such as impartiality, non-interference and incompliance with the local laws.”

The US’ move to participate in observing elections is an answer to the call which was made by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June this year asking Civil Societies, Foreign Agencies and individuals that wish to take part in observing General Elections of 2021 to hand in their applications.