When man and woman decide to commit to holy matrimony, both vow for better for worse, for sickness for life among other things with hopes of living together for a long time.

But Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono alumni Roy Watuulo didn’t live long to witness the matrimonial blessing as he died a few hours after tying a knot with his beautiful bride Anitah Nabuduwa.

Anitah and Roy walked down the aisle on Saturday, December 5 2020 at Thornycroft Chapel at UCU, but unfortunately Roy died on Sunday under unusual circumstances.

According to UCU through their social media page on Monday, Watuulo was the son of Dr. Richard Watuulo, the Dean Faculty of Education and Arts.

Both bride and groom were UCU Alumnus.

Although the cause of his death is still unclear, some sources report that Roy started complaining about feeling sick a few moments after the wedding reception and he was rushed to the hospital, but later, he was pronounced dead.

Roy will be laid to rest in Kapchorwa district.