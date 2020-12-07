A Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) ranger has been killed by poachers while on duty in Kibale National park.

The ranger, Sgt. Emmanuel Matsipa, together with five colleagues were ambushed by about five armed poachers in areas around Kanyantare in Kyejonjo district within Kibale National Park who opened fire killing him instantly.

The team responded with fire, killing one of the poachers while the others fled.

UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha said it was unfortunate to lose staff to armed gangs.

“We have lost another hero. The increasing numbers of wildlife throughout the country is because of selfless people like Matsipa. We shall remember Sgt. Matsipa as a brave ranger who put his country first ending up trading his life for wildlife”, he said.

Matsipa served UWA for 23 years having joined the institution on 1st February 1997 as a tourist guide in Semliki Wildlife Reserve. He was redeployed to law enforcement as a ranger in 1999 and his hard work, dedication and commitment to conservation saw him raise through the ranks to Sergeant at the time of his death. He leaves behind a window and seven children.