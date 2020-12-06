First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has warned former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye to leave his wife Charlotte Kainerugaba alone.

It all started when Besigye attacked Charlotte and her sister Ishta Muganga of being one of the beneficiaries of Covid-19 bonanza.

A few days ago, some media outlets alleged that Charlotte,through her company Silverbacks Pharmaceuticals Ltd supplied an oxygen plant to Mulago National Referral Hospital at an inflated rate.

The accusations prompted the four time presidential candidate to comment about the matter.

“COVID19 bonanza by Uganda’s NRM/M7 Junta “royals” is as brazen as it’s repugnant. Among bonanza beneficiaries are Mrs Charlotte Kainerugaba (wife to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba) & her sister Mrs Ishta Muganga; both, being the daughters of Hon Sam Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Besigye tweeted last Thursday.

Besigye’s attack on Charlotte rubbed Muhoozi a wrong way which forced him to defend his wife.

“Colonel Besigye, were you a ‘Royal’ when you came with Mzee Museveni in 1985 to our home in Sweden?” said Muhoozi in response to Besigye’s social media post describing Charlotte as ‘NRM/Junta royals’.

“You are one of our elders, and we respect you as an elder, If you want to attack me, I’m right here. Leave my wife alone,” the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations told off Besigye.