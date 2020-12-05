Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte will be buried today Saturday in Kigogwa village. along Bombo Road.

Currently, mourners are already at Kibuli Mosque for Salat-Al- Janazah prayers the fallen Muslim cleric who died on Friday at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been admitted for two weeks.

While officially announcing the death of Muzaata yesterday, the Deputy Supreme Mufti Mahmood Kibaate advised mourners to stop speculating about the cause of the former’s death.

“We are saddened by the death of our Sheikh, he was a strong pillar in Islam, he did everything he could to defend our religion in Uganda. Inalillahi wainaillaihi rajiun. And people should stop speculating about the cause of Sheikh Muzaata’s death,” Sheikh Kibaate said.

Sheikh Muzaata was the head of da’awa in Uganda also spokesperson of Kibuli Muslim faction.