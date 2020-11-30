Premier Roses Ltd has continued to bring a smile on faces of its staff.

The Entebbe based flower export company on Monday donated over 200 blankets among other goodies to farm workers to appreciate them for their good work.

The rose farm was one of the horticulture companies affected by the global Covid19 lockdown, however, Ruparelia Group is one company known for motivating its staff and customers.

Even in the worst business year such as 2020, Ruparelia group has invested billions of shillings to support Ugandan communities.

Just recently, Group chairman Sudhir Ruparelia donated 10 computers to the African Institute for Investigative Journalism. He also gave out a Shs10 million donation to Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, as well as millions they have taken charity to schools, hospitals and slams among other things.

Not forgetting the cash, vehicles, food, and sanitation donations the Ruparelia Group made towards the Covid-19 National taskforce recently.

This donation included items like maize flour, soap, sugar, rice, among other items which benefited thousands of people during the first months of Covid-19 lockdown.