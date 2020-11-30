Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president general Dr Kizza Besigye has blasted President Yoweri Museveni for allegedly having a selective memory that doesn’t allow him to remember that he came to power by breaking the law for 5 years.

“Mr Museveni’s selective memory doesn’t allow him to remember that he came to power by breaking the law for 5yrs; not rioting with stones but guns,” the four time presidential candidate posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Besigye’s comment follows President Museveni’s condemnation of the recent protests that left over 50 people dead and scores nursing severe injuries.

The widespread protests were sparked off by the arrest of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine while on the campaign trail in Luuka district.

Bobi Wine who was bailed out after spending two days detained in a police facility at Nalufenya in Jinja district was accused of undermining the electoral guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the health ministry to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While addressing the nation yesterday over the country’s security and state of Covid-19 , Museveni warned Ugandans that such riots must never be repeated because government is ready to deal with everyone behind them.

“If Hon Kyagulanyi was arrested, his supporters should have waited for him to go to court like he eventually. The feeling that Kyagulanyi is untouchable because he is a politician and prompts people to riot must NEVER be repeated.The attack on people wearing NRM shirts, the attack on officers in uniform should NEVER happen again. Whoever has ears should listen. You are not doing anyone a favor to keep the law,” Museveni said.

“Unfortunately, 54 people died in this confusion, 32 of them were rioters according to the report I got. Some were hit by stray bullets, some were knocked. I send condolences to Ugandans that lost their relatives in these senseless riots. In spite of the weakness of the police that allows impunity of lawlessness to persist, the overall security posture of Uganda is robust and that is where people (like these rioters) make miscalculations; You will be defeated.”