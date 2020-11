The Minister for Presidency also Luuka Woman MP Esther Mbayo has lost her only child Ian Mawanda.

According to Jinja based Baba TV, Mawanda, 26 breathed his last on Sunday morning.

Its alleged that after returning from the gym last evening, Mawanda started feeling unwell. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Story being updated……