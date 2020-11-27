At least 31 Members of the 10th Parliament are not seeking to return to the next Parliament after they willingly exited the race or were defeated in the party primaries and didn’t contest as independents.
Half of the 31 MPs are those that were defeated in the National Resistance Movement primaries while 8 opted not to contest as MPs.
Some MPs who opted out are, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa who fronted his daughter Shatsi Kutesa Musheru, Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi who opted out, and Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamanga Wamai who decided not to contest.
Others are; Florence Namayanja, the Bukoto East MP who has opted to contest as mayor, Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese Woman MP who joined the Alliance for National Transformation and Judith Babirye, the Buikwe Woman MP who traveled abroad.
Of the five youth MPs, only two, Ishma Mafabi the Eastern Youth MP and Oscar Omony the Northern Youth MP are not returning while others are seeking to contest for directly elected or woman MP seats.
Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will also not be returning to parliament after moving goal posts to contest for the highest office on land to end President Yoweri Museveni’s 35 year rule.
See full list:
1. Robert Kyagulanyi
2.Evelyn Anite
3.Henry Okello Oryem
4.Adolf Mwesigye
5.Raphael Magyezi
6.Mary Karoro Okurut
7. Sam Kutesa
8.Winnie Kiiza
9.Abraham Byandala
10.John Byabagambi
11.Judith Babirye
12.Wamanga Wamai
13.Nabila Naggayi
14. Isham Mafabi
15.Florence Namayanja
16.Charles Ilukor
17.Oscar Omony
18.Musumba Isaac Isanga
19.Moses Kizige
20.Nakate Lilian
21.John Bosco Lubyai
22.Peace Kusasira
23.Benny Namugwanya
24.Amos Mandera
25.Michael Tusiime
26.Lawrence Bategek
27.Muruli Mukasa
28.Mayanja Mbabali
29.Grace Kwiyucwiny
30.Gabriel Ajedra
31.Kiwanda Suubi
