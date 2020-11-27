At least 31 Members of the 10th Parliament are not seeking to return to the next Parliament after they willingly exited the race or were defeated in the party primaries and didn’t contest as independents.

Half of the 31 MPs are those that were defeated in the National Resistance Movement primaries while 8 opted not to contest as MPs.

Some MPs who opted out are, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa who fronted his daughter Shatsi Kutesa Musheru, Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi who opted out, and Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamanga Wamai who decided not to contest.

Others are; Florence Namayanja, the Bukoto East MP who has opted to contest as mayor, Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese Woman MP who joined the Alliance for National Transformation and Judith Babirye, the Buikwe Woman MP who traveled abroad.

Of the five youth MPs, only two, Ishma Mafabi the Eastern Youth MP and Oscar Omony the Northern Youth MP are not returning while others are seeking to contest for directly elected or woman MP seats.

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will also not be returning to parliament after moving goal posts to contest for the highest office on land to end President Yoweri Museveni’s 35 year rule.

See full list:

1. Robert Kyagulanyi 2.Evelyn Anite 3.Henry Okello Oryem 4.Adolf Mwesigye 5.Raphael Magyezi 6.Mary Karoro Okurut 7. Sam Kutesa 8.Winnie Kiiza 9.Abraham Byandala 10.John Byabagambi 11.Judith Babirye 12.Wamanga Wamai 13.Nabila Naggayi 14. Isham Mafabi 15.Florence Namayanja 16.Charles Ilukor 17.Oscar Omony 18.Musumba Isaac Isanga 19.Moses Kizige 20.Nakate Lilian 21.John Bosco Lubyai 22.Peace Kusasira 23.Benny Namugwanya 24.Amos Mandera 25.Michael Tusiime 26.Lawrence Bategek 27.Muruli Mukasa 28.Mayanja Mbabali 29.Grace Kwiyucwiny 30.Gabriel Ajedra 31.Kiwanda Suubi