Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his team on Thursday spent a night in their cars after Police blocked them from accessing all hotels in Migera.

Bobi Wine says they were supposed to travel from Kyankwanzi via Hoima but the road was blocked by Police with claim that it was under construction.

“We decided to instead spend the night in Migera but the police under DPC Patience Namara and the OC, Byaruhanga have ordered all hotels not to host us,” Bobi Wine said yesterday night.

“We’re now stuck and spending the night on the roadside. The DPC is telling us she will only allow us to stay in her district until 6:00 a.m in the morning. You can imagine being treated like this in our own country.”