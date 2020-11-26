Renown notorious gang leader Paddy Sserunjogi famously known as Sobi has claimed that some people want to kill presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) and then blame it on him.

Early this week,there were claims that Sobi who allegedly works for Internal Security Organisation (ISO) these days was busy trailing the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader during his campaigns. It was also alleged that Sobi was in plans to finish up Bobi Wine.

However, during an interview with Grapevine news website, Sobi refuted a front-page story on one of the dailies under the vision group that he was cited in Kasese trailing Bobi Wine.

“I want that journalist of Bukedde to prove that he talked to me, I know the mafias using journalists to implement their missions, for the last three years, I have never stepped in Kasese, but what I can tell you is that there is a group of mafias in government who want to kill that boy (Bobi Wine) and put the murder charges on me,” Sobi says.

Sobi threatened to slap defamation charges on the author of the story.

He explained that he knows how mafias in President Yoweri Museveni’s government work and he has informations that they have infiltrated Bobi Wine’s camp.

Sobi added that mafias now know that Bobi Wine is a threat to their establishment and are planning day and night on how to harm him and the only way they can do it is through shooting him or suffocating him to death by teargassing him inside his car.

“I know that boy (Bobi Wine) very well and when he comes back to Kampala, I want to meet him, they want to kill him and he doesn’t know it,” Sobi said.