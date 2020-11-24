Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda has lost three relatives to Covid-19 in less than a month.

Early this month, Mwenda first lost his nephew Chris Ibaale, 48. Ibaale was a son to the political analyst’s eldest sister Olive Kabege Muhanga.

“Chris was one of the most intelligent lawyers in Kampala, a man who lived and enjoyed life to its fullest, sought pleasure and fun alongside his heavy work schedule. We thank the doctors, nurses and other medical staff at IHK, Mulago and Medipal who tended to him in his last days and hours. We thank all of you who have kept us in your prayers and who helped during this difficult period when we called upon you,” Mwenda said following Ibaale’s death on 2nd November.

And on Sunday 22 November, Mwenda lost a cousin Margaret Moureen Rwangirra who succumbed to Covid-19. On Tuesday morning the journalist also lost another cousin Cox Ruth Amooti.

The Tooro princess also succumbed to the deadly novel virus.

“On Sunday, we lost a cousin, Margaret, to #COVID19. This morning we have just lost yet another cousin, Cox, to Covid. Covid is real and it is lethal. Avoid large social gatherings, socially distance and wear your mask at all times in public and sanitize all the time,” Mwenda tweeted on Tuesday morning.