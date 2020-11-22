The East African Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has said presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine lacks leadership skills.

During an interview with Saturday Monitor, Gen Otafiire said Bobi Wine is popular because he is a musician but when it comes to political philosophy, he is nothing compared to President Yoweri Museveni.

“Bobi Wine is not popular because of his excellent political philosophy. Now, what do we want? A musician or a political philosopher? For us, we were fighting against Idi Amin. It was a do or die. This man has been singing,” the senior army officer said.

“They go wrong. The circumstances are entirely different, our challenge is not his challenge, he is a nappy kid, we are peasants. He is a singer and composer, we are political philosophers and revolutionaries.”

Gen Otafiire further asked Ugandans that if they want music they can go with Bobi Wine but if they want proper governance and national progress, Museveni is the right man to lead Uganda.

“So, there is absolutely no contact between Bobi Wine’s agenda and ours. Let those who want music go with Bobi Wine, but those of us who want proper governance and democracy and national progress, we look for people who have an understandable, readable and discernable political philosophy.”