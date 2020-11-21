The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development on Friday successfully convened a National Dialogue to brief all the representatives of registered Political Parties about the processes for electing workers representatives in Parliament as provided for in the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2015.

The Dialogue was officially opened by the Sarah Kanyike,the State Minister for the Elderly and Disability, on behalf of the Hon.Frank Tumwebaze,the Minister of Gendet,Labour and Social Development.

There was representation from over 15 registered political parties.

Speaking at the opening of the National Dialogue, Kanyike gave details of the procedures for the registration of non-unionised workers and the convening the Sub-county/Town Council/Municipality Division Conferences.

The Hon. Minister urged all representatives of political parties to take note of the key provisions mentioned and urge all you to brief your parties accordingly.

The registration of willing non-unionised workers will take place at designated venues in every Sub-county/Town Council/Municipality Division in Uganda from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 November 2020 starting at 8.00 am.

The Sub-county/Town Council/Municipality Division Conferences will be held on Friday 4 the December 2020 for the Commission to conduct elections of non- unionised workers delegates. The conferences will start at 9.00 am.

To be eligible to register as a non-unionised worker, one must be a citizen of Uganda aged 18 years and above; a registered voter with proof to that effect; employed and his/her employment is verifiable by an employment contract; holds an employment Identity Card; and not a member of a registered labour union;

An eligible voter also has to be introduced in writing by his/her LC I; possess a National Identification Number (NIN) as provided for in the voters identification slip to help support processes of verification of the workers.

A person shall be eligible to attend the conference of non-unionized workers if he/she is: a registered voter with proof to that effect; and Registered by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development as a non-unionised worker.