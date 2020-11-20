President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate, has said that the guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Coronavirus should be respected by everyone regardless of their status.

“We are here in this, campaigning indirectly where we aren’t holding rallies for the sake of protecting our people from more infections. We have lost several people already including two Members of Parliament and some scientists. It is therefore criminal for anybody to ignore this and we are not going to tolerate it. Everybody must respect the rules of the Ministry of Health,” President Museveni said while meeting NRM leaders in Kotido.

The President who is holding scientific campaign meetings with only a few people told NRM leaders that the idea behind the guidelines by the Ministry of Health is to ensure the virus is not spread to members of the public during campaign rallies.

President Museveni also condemned the attacks on people putting on yellow NRM t-shirts by protesters in some parts of the country.

He said that it is wrong to attack anyone because of their political affiliations, warning that culprits will face the wrath of the law.

“Those who have been attacking NRM people in Kampala will soon lose that appetite. You will see a uniform for NRM on the roadside and you will not touch it. They have entered an area of fighting we know very well. Whoever started it will regret,” the NRM presidential candidate said.

The President said some of the people brewing chaos are backed by foreigners but warned that they will not derail the country from its course of development.

“Some of these groups are used by outsiders who don’t like the stability and the independence of Uganda but they will discover what they are looking for. They should not divert us because we are moving on well with handling the virus. Now there is talk of a vaccine and we are working hard there. We may even get a cure. So, our people should keep safe until there is a solution to the virus.”

The President urged NRM leaders to disseminate the Party manifesto message to other party supporters and inform them that whereas other groups failed, the NRM has been able to succeed.