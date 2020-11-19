The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze as unopposed Member of Parliament for Kibale East ahead of 2021 general elections.

EC’s move follows the withdrawal of Tumwebaze’s opponents from the parliamentary race.

“I Magezi George William duly nominated Tumwebaze Frank Kagyigyi and Atuhaire George Wilson on 15th October 2020 and Nuwagaba Arthur on 16th October 2020 for Member of Parliament for Kibale East County Constituency in Kamwenge Electoral district,” Magezi said in a 19 November letter to the EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

“The commission received and considered withdrawal notices of candidature by Atuhaire George Wilson and Nuwagaba Arthur from the parliamentary race for Kibale East County Constituency in Kamwenge Electoral District.”

Magezi said that following the withdrawal of Tumwebaze’s opponents, the minister automatically becomes the duly elected MP for Kibale East.

Tumwebaze becomes the 8th NRM MP to sail through to the 11th Parliament unopposed.