The Uganda Police Force have arrested Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Luuka district.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president flag bearer was arrested on Wednesday from his campaign venue.

Police first surrounded Bobi Wine’s car at the campaign venue as they tried to block his supporters.

Police said Bobi Wine had more than 200 supporters recommended by Electoral Commission as far as gathering are concerned to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Bobi Wine was scheduled to hold his first rally today at Luuka before proceeding to other parts of Busoga sub region.