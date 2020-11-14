The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has mourned Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament Hajjat Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola.

Watongola died on Saturday morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital. She allegedly died of Covid-19.

In her mourning message, Kadaga said it was unfortunate that Watongola passed on without completing her tenure of duty.

“I am extremely saddened by the death of Hon. Hajat Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola, which occurred this morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital.It is unfortunate that she has not been able to complete her tenure of duty,” the Speaker said on Saturday.

“Our feelings are with Haji Watongola and family, the people of Kamuli Municipality and the Members of Parliament who have been working with her.May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

In 2017 Watongola reclaimed the Kamuli municipality parliamentary seat after beating four other candidates including Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag-bearer, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba.

She garnered 8726 beating her main rival, Musumba with a margin of close to three thousand votes.

Musumba, whose petition challenging Watongola’s victory in February 2016 was the reason for the by-election, garnered 5778 votes.

Watongola, had lost the Kamuli Municipality National Resistance Movement primaries held in August this year to Mastula Namatovu and claimed that mercenaries from the National Unity Platform influenced the polls.

She proceeded and was nominated as an independent candidate for the 2021 General elections.