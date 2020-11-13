Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is the lead preacher of House of Prayer Ministries International. Last year, the man of God was embroiled in a marriage scandal when he publicly declared that he was no longer in love with his wife Teddy Naluswa before demanding for a divorce.

He accused her of trying to steal a piece of land that belongs to his Church. He also alleged that Teddy wanted to kill him.

“My wife was for long uncomfortable with me for declaring a full accountability during the Bat Valley Fundraising that resulted into the raising of USD5 million which we used to buy the Canaan land. She even stopped coming to Canaan to preach the word of God as a way of protesting the inclusion of Pastor Francis Mutawe and other HPMI actors in the company documents under which the ministry was incorporated,” the controversial pastor said following the incident.

Bugingo is currently engaged with Susan Makula Nantaba, one of his employees at Salt Media.

What you don’t know about Bugingo;

1.Bugingo was born on November 25, 1972 in Masaka.

2. Bugingo for years, has been castigating senior pastors in Uganda including his God Father Apostle Sserwadda ( with whom they separated over a car. Sources say, a follower donated a brand-new car to Sserwadda’s church, but Bugingo claimed it was his donation).

3. The controversial Pastor first registered HPMI on September 10, 2012. He signed its ownership papers as a businessman, chairman who also doubled as the Church Executive Director. While his estranged wife (also registered as a businesswoman) was the Vice chairman and Secretary General. His daughter Doreen was registered as the third director and member of the board.

4.Bugingo is also a proud owner of Salt Media comprising of Salt FM and Salt TV. According to rival Pastor Solomon Male, while the Salt TV project was funded by Christians, the station is solely owned by Bujingo. He owns 100 percent shares.

5.He is a man who curses all those he disagrees with. In 2015, he shocked the nation when he cursed his own pregnant daughter Doreen Gift for falling in love with a poor Catholic Man a one Nkurunziza. Pastor Bugingo reportedly prayed to God that the daughter faces tough times in her life. He in a full sermon accused her daughter for being stupid after getting pregnant for a poor man.

“How can she elope with a man of the catholic faith? It should have been a pauper; I would have allowed it. But for a Catholic to elope with my daughter is unacceptable,” Bugingo lamented.

“What will that man do in case my daughter dies while giving birth? Will he deliver the dead body to me? Wherever you are Doreen, you chose your own fate. Never ever blame anyone in future.”

6. In 2017, Bugingo was dragged to Court of Law for burning a heap of Bibles. The preacher stunned the public when he set ablaze Bibles of King James Version (KJV) and Good News version which he collected from his 6,000-strong flock on Easter Sunday.

The core reason for burning the aforementioned version of the Bibles was that they bore the words ‘Holy Ghost’ as opposed to ‘Holy Spirit.’