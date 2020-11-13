House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has urged Ugandans to focus more on working for their families other than claiming that they are in a ‘liberation struggle’ with politicians who will forget about them when they get into power.

The slogan ‘we are in struggle’ is famously used by the National Unity Platform (NUP)/People Power supporters who say they are in a peaceful revolution to ensure that their leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine becomes the next President of Uganda after President Yoweri Museveni.

However, according to Pastor Bugingo, Ugandans should go slow when it comes to involving themselves in the ‘struggle’ because they may be disappointed by the end of the day.

“Everywhere I go I hear “we are in struggle” but let me hope you are struggling for your own well being and working for your family, those politicians you are trying to struggle for are rich,” Bugingo told his followers on Thursday.

“Their kids go to expensive schools, so better use the time to work for your children than wasting it campaigning for politicians because time will come when your children will be suffering yet the children of those politicians will be enjoying good life,” he added.