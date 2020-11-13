The Electoral Commission has deployed a new security detail for National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine.

Early this month, Bobi Wine rejected the security escort detail which was attached to him by the Electoral Commission after nomination.

The presidential candidate said that his security detail failed the first test of their duties when they just looked on as he was being brutalized by their colleagues minutes after his nomination.

“To put the Electoral Commission on the spot, how could they allow that to happen and up to now, they have not said anything about it right from their grounds. It is at that point that I want to announce that the honourable Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has asked me to communicate that he’s not accepting the security which was given to him yesterday. That is not security, all these things were done to him in the presence of those people and they could not protect him. In fact, some of them participated in torturing him, in brutalizing him. Those people are rejected and they should not expect any cooperation from him because they are not there to protect him but they are there to humiliate him to dehumanize him, to torture him and to cause him other problems,” NUP secretary general David Lewis Lubongoya said.

Now, following the incident, the Electoral Commission Spokesperson Paul Bukenya, says as a result of the engagements, the commission decided to withdraw the officers who failed their duties and replaced them with the new ones.

However, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi replies that they have not shifted their earlier position of rejecting the said security personnel but they are “unbothered” if they “hang around” if that is what the electoral commission wishes.

“These officers are answerable to the same person, whether they bring new ones or old ones is all the same, we don’t want their security but if they feel like hanging around, we have no problem with them, they can be around just like any other Ugandan who may turn up for our candidate’s several campaign events, “noted Ssenyonyi.