Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi Maj Gen (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza is alive, according to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A few minutes ago, social media has been awash by reports alleging that the senior military officer had succumbed to Covid-19 at Kampala Hospital.

However, according to Foreign Affairs officials who preferred anonymity told a local news website-ChimpReports that Gen Kyaligonza was busy going about his duties in Burundi’s capital Bujumbura.

“He was in office this Tuesday evening. I have talked to him, he is well,” a source in Bujumbura said.

“It’s all fake news.”